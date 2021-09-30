Knox County student plans to drop out, get GED if mask order isn’t changed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A father of six kids in Knox County Schools said his son may drop out and get his GED, instead of wearing a mask at school.

Charles Finney said his rights are being ignored as another Knox County Schools mom said this is what she’s been fighting for since school began.

“If this has not been resolved by fall break we will be pulling all of our children out to be homeschooled and my 17-year-old has come to me asking to drop out and get his GED,” said Finney.

Finney said he believes his kids have freedoms and “it’s my job to protect that for them.”

“It’s sort of sad that it took that, that it took a judge doing it, but I’m thrilled for everybody that it’s happened,” explained Kelly Johnson, a KCS parent.

She said she’s grateful the requirement is in place.

Johnson explained, “It’s nice when you don’t have to have the drama of am I going to wear a mask and be the only kid or will I not?”

She said her kids don’t have to worry about the bullies now and can learn in the classroom. But Finney’s taking a different approach. He said he sent his kids to school Tuesday where they were in an isolation room. Some of his students had classwork, others did not, according to him.

“That’s where my problem lies is my kids’ education is being blocked by this mask mandate. They’re not getting what they’re supposed to legally be getting for themselves,” said Finney.

Worried about learning loss, he pulled his kids from going to school. Instead, he’s kept them home and asked for assignments to do at home, that he can pick up or his students can do on their Chromebooks.

“I believe there is definitely a learning loss. I believe there is a lot of losses for these kids,” explained Finney.

But he’s not concerned if too many absences add up.

“I will stand in front of a judge any day of the week and tell them I am fearing for my kids’ safety,” said Finney.

He’s ready to pull his kids out of school and homeschool them. While she’s unsure if the Board of Education’s request of exemptions will get approved.

“I think the list of exemptions was bordering on goofy,” said Johnson, who said she believed some of the exemptions are legitimate, but questions the legitimacy of others.

Both parents are taking it day by day.

“I would expect given the urgency of the situation faced by Knox County schools that Judge Greer would rule on this relatively soon, perhaps even in a matter of days,” explained Stewart Harris, a constitutional law professor at Lincoln Memorial University.

Judge Ronnie Greer is expected to judge on his own time but could choose to not respond to the motion.

