KPD searching for missing woman after boyfriend found dead

Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for a 45-year-old woman who was last seen on September 22.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for Dollie Muncey, who was last seen on September 22.

The 45-year-old was last seen at her residence in the 1100 block of Valley Drive but it is unknown how she left her house, according to police officials.

KPD reported her boyfriend was found dead at her home on September 27 from an apparent overdose, though an official cause of death has not been determined.

Muncey is 5 foot 2 inches with hazel eyes, brown chin-length hair, and has a prominent tattoo on her chest that says, “John-John.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online or via the free mobile app P3 Tips.

