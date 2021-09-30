Advertisement

Kyle Grainger visits Montvale School

The kids were very interested about Kyle’s time in Myrtle Beach covering hurricanes.
Meteorologist Kyle Grainger with students.
Meteorologist Kyle Grainger with students.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our meteorologists love visiting schools and talking to kids. Thursday, Kyle Grainger visited Blount County at Montvale School to speak to the second-grade classes.

The students had just finished a unit on weather and he talked to them about what he does as a meteorologist and as a reporter.

