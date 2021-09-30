Kyle Grainger visits Montvale School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our meteorologists love visiting schools and talking to kids. Thursday, Kyle Grainger visited Blount County at Montvale School to speak to the second-grade classes.

The students had just finished a unit on weather and he talked to them about what he does as a meteorologist and as a reporter.

The kids were very interested about Kyle’s time in Myrtle Beach covering hurricanes.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.