Advertisement

LIVE: Child wounded in shooting at Memphis elementary school, suspect in custody

Cummings Elementary School
Cummings Elementary School(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis elementary school is swarmed with police cruisers after gunfire erupted Thursday morning. Police say the student responsible is now in custody.

According to Memphis Police Department, the child fled the scene and turned himself in at the police station on East Raines Road.

Officials with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital say the 13-year-old shooting victim was rushed to their hospital for treatment following a shooting at Cummings Elementary School.

Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported.

The age of the suspect has not been released.

Following the shooting, Memphis police cleared the school and moved students and faculty to a staging area.

Students were loaded onto buses to clear the scene. Investigators say parents can pick up their children from Metropolitan Church near Lemoyne-Owen College.

The school remains on lockdown.

Shelby County Schools sent the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident at Cummings K-8 and will share preliminary information as soon as possible. The school is currently on lockdown as a safety precaution. Parents have been notified of the situation. We are working with SCS Security and the Memphis Police Department to gather more information for further updates.”

SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says the school is on lockdown as law enforcement investigates the shooting. He also shared a notification below with the school board:

“Cummings K-8 is currently on lockdown as SCS Security and the Memphis Police Department are investigating an incident involving a weapon. SCS Security officers are working with law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of our students and employees. Parents have been notified. I will continue to keep you updated on this situation as we are making sure everyone remains safe.”

Jerica Phillips, a spokesperson for SCS, says Ray rushed to the hospital to be with the family of the vicitm.

Cummings K-8 describes itself as a Math Focused Option School apart of Shelby County Schools that focuses on robotics and coding through partnerships with Building box and Code Crew 901.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

News

Megan Boswell appears in court in killing of 15-month-old, trial date set

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
In January, state prosecutors announced they will seek a sentence of life imprisonment for Boswell.

News

Missing Desheena Kyle found dead

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Ann Krueger
The body was found on Sam Tillery Road during the search for the missing 26-year-old.

Forecast

More clouds but still dry, for now

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Heather Haley
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a cold front to kick off next week.

News

Smith & Wesson to relocate headquarters to East Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
The move should create 750 new jobs, officials said.

Latest News

News

KPD searching for missing woman after boyfriend found dead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for a 45-year-old woman who was last seen on Sept. 22.

News

Endangered Child Alert issued for a 12-year-old Clarksville boy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
TBI said that Treyvier Cureaux is believed to be with his non-custodial father, Larant Cureaux

VOD Recordings

More clouds for Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says it's dry, for now.

News

Man found dead, woman charged with homicide

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
A woman is charged with homicide after police found a man shot and killed in Claiborne County.

News

Hendon Hooker making progress in practice

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Coach Heupel gives the update at weekly Vol Calls show

News

Cades Cove at the center of Monarch Butterfly migration study

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By William Puckett
Monarch Butterflies have become harder to see in Cades Cove. One research project at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont is working to change that.