LIVE: Child wounded in shooting at Memphis elementary school, suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis elementary school is swarmed with police cruisers after gunfire erupted Thursday morning. Police say the student responsible is now in custody.

According to Memphis Police Department, the child fled the scene and turned himself in at the police station on East Raines Road.

Officials with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital say the 13-year-old shooting victim was rushed to their hospital for treatment following a shooting at Cummings Elementary School.

Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported.

The age of the suspect has not been released.

1037 Cummings shooting update. pic.twitter.com/9pwIWNSi7c — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 30, 2021

Following the shooting, Memphis police cleared the school and moved students and faculty to a staging area.

Students were loaded onto buses to clear the scene. Investigators say parents can pick up their children from Metropolitan Church near Lemoyne-Owen College.

The school remains on lockdown.

Shelby County Schools sent the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident at Cummings K-8 and will share preliminary information as soon as possible. The school is currently on lockdown as a safety precaution. Parents have been notified of the situation. We are working with SCS Security and the Memphis Police Department to gather more information for further updates.”

SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says the school is on lockdown as law enforcement investigates the shooting. He also shared a notification below with the school board:

“Cummings K-8 is currently on lockdown as SCS Security and the Memphis Police Department are investigating an incident involving a weapon. SCS Security officers are working with law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of our students and employees. Parents have been notified. I will continue to keep you updated on this situation as we are making sure everyone remains safe.”

Jerica Phillips, a spokesperson for SCS, says Ray rushed to the hospital to be with the family of the vicitm.

Cummings K-8 describes itself as a Math Focused Option School apart of Shelby County Schools that focuses on robotics and coding through partnerships with Building box and Code Crew 901.

