Man found dead, woman charged with homicide

Police said a woman called 911 and they found a man dead.
Mamie Shafer
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARROGATE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman is charged with homicide after police found a man shot and killed in Claiborne County.

On Sunday, September 26 deputies said Mamie Nicole Shafer called police to a home on Mockingbird Circle in Harrogate. When deputies got to the home they found David Allen Laws, 43, dead. Shafter was taken into custody and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. On Monday, she was charged with criminal homicide.

Shafer is currently being held at the Claiborne County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

