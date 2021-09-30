Maryville Martial Arts instructor to represent country

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Congratulations are in order for Maryville’s Brad Hatcher. We introduced you to this Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructor and his Adopt A Cop program, which he teaches at his studio in Blount County, back in march.

Brad’s work in this area of the martial arts has earned him earn the position of head coach for the united states Jiu Jitsu Grappling team for the 21 and 2022 seasons. In fact, he’ll be coaching the team at the World Championships in England next fall.

Hats off again to coach Hatcher, who’ll be selecting his National Team members in the coming weeks.

