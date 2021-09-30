Advertisement

Maryville Martial Arts instructor to represent country

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu teacher to lead national team in England
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Congratulations are in order for Maryville’s Brad Hatcher. We introduced you to this Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructor and his Adopt A Cop program, which he teaches at his studio in Blount County, back in march.

Brad’s work in this area of the martial arts has earned him earn the position of head coach for the united states Jiu Jitsu Grappling team for the 21 and 2022 seasons. In fact, he’ll be coaching the team at the World Championships in England next fall.

Hats off again to coach Hatcher, who’ll be selecting his National Team members in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives are on the scene after a body found...
Police on scene of a body found in Knox County
Discovered body in North Knox reveals more questions than answers in Desheena Kyle's case
Discovered body in North Knox reveals more questions than answers in Desheena Kyle’s case
Knox County School Board files for masking exemptions
Search for Summer Wells
Investigation Discovery show to cover Summer Wells case, calls for tips
More than 700 students didn't comply with new KCS mask policy in first day back
Parents in Gibbs community decide how to move forward with new KCS policy

Latest News

Tennessee head basketball coach
Barnes ready for 7th season on Rocky Top
Theft suspect
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect
Knox County Schools students wear masks in the classroom
Knox County Deputy Law Director files for further changes to school masking order
Crossville shooting sends one to hospital