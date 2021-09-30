Advertisement

McRib returning to McDonald’s menu once again

By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the most popular limited-time offerings on the McDonald’s menu will soon be available for purchase again.

McDonald’s tweeted Thursday that the McRib will make its return Nov. 1.

The pork is dipped in barbecue sauce, and the sandwich is topped with onions and pickles.

Fans of the McRib often wonder why the sandwich is only available for a shortened period of time. A CNN report stated limited release items like the McRib and pumpkin spice lattes are an effective marketing tool to drive business to the establishments.

The McRib was first introduced to customers 40 years ago, but it has mostly remained a limited-time offering since then.

Some international McDonald’s customers can purchase the McRib year-round, including in Germany.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives are on the scene after a body found...
Police on scene of a body found in Knox County
Discovered body in North Knox reveals more questions than answers in Desheena Kyle's case
Discovered body in North Knox reveals more questions than answers in Desheena Kyle’s case
Knox County School Board files for masking exemptions
Search for Summer Wells
Investigation Discovery show to cover Summer Wells case, calls for tips
More than 700 students didn't comply with new KCS mask policy in first day back
Parents in Gibbs community decide how to move forward with new KCS policy

Latest News

Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Wednesday Sept....
Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island
FILE - This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court adds 5 cases, including one brought by Ted Cruz
Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other...
LIVE: Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
Lava delta forms off coast of Spanish island
FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of...
EXPLAINER: NLRB memo says college athletes are employees