More clouds but still dry, for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For now we are only seeing clouds out ahead of a cold front, as it will stall well off to our west, impacting the Vols game in Missouri but not here at home until late Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning, clouds are increasing. We have some patchy fog in between, and a low around 60 degrees.

Those clouds hang around on Thursday as a front stalls out west of Tennessee. Temperatures are a little warmer, with highs near 86. It can feel a little warmer, with the dew points in the low 60s, which means it can feel a couple of degrees warmer.

Tonight will stay mostly cloudy, but we’ll see some breaks in the clouds at times. The low will be around 60 degrees again Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is mostly cloudy, but with more afternoon to evening clearing. We’ll top out around 83 degrees, with a stray shower possible.

Stray rain is possible Saturday too, but we’ll see more sunshine with a high of 84 degrees. Now, the Vols are on the road at Missouri, and Columbia is seeing more rain and storms from the stalled front. The I’m All Vol forecast for Saturday’s Noon game, 11 AM in Missouri, comes with a 60% coverage in rain and storms throughout the day.

Vols at Missouri (WVLT)

Then spotty rain and storms are possible Sunday, before scattered rain and storms move through at times Sunday night through Monday. Temperatures return to 70s for highs, with the rain, and during the days with some afternoon developing rain and storms.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.