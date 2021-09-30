Officials searching for missing Morristown girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Morristown Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Shaelynn Michelle Lee Brown.

According to Shaelynn’s family, she has not been home in almost two weeks but they spoke with her over the phone recently.

Shaelynn is described as a white female, 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds and has brown hair and eyes, officials said.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact the police anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

