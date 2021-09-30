Advertisement

Officials searching for missing Morristown girl

Shaelynn is described as a white female, 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds and has brown hair and eyes, officials said.
Shaelynn Michelle Lee Brown
Shaelynn Michelle Lee Brown(Morristown Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Morristown Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Shaelynn Michelle Lee Brown.

According to Shaelynn’s family, she has not been home in almost two weeks but they spoke with her over the phone recently.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact the police anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

Knox County School Board files for masking exemptions

