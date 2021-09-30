Advertisement

SEC releases Basketball TV Schedule

Vols to appear on CBS and WVLT against South Carolina in February
Auburn forward JT Thor (10) puts up a shot as Tennessee guard Yves Pons (35) and Tennessee...
Auburn forward JT Thor (10) puts up a shot as Tennessee guard Yves Pons (35) and Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) try and block during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The SEC has released it’s basketball television schedule for the 2021/22 season. Rick Barnes and his Tennessee Volunteers will appear in a nationally televised game on CBS and WVLT on February 5th, when the Vols visit Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. here’s a look at the schedule:

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives are on the scene after a body found...
Police on scene of a body found in Knox County
Discovered body in North Knox reveals more questions than answers in Desheena Kyle's case
Discovered body in North Knox reveals more questions than answers in Desheena Kyle’s case
Desheena Kyle, 26
Missing Desheena Kyle found dead
Search for Summer Wells
Investigation Discovery show to cover Summer Wells case, calls for tips
Knox County School Board files for masking exemptions

Latest News

Holding a Smith & Wesson gun.
Second Amendment support cited as reason gun manufacturer moves to Maryville
What a shot of the orange sunrise from Scott on Thursday morning.
Still warm heading into the weekend. A powerful front is next up!
Tony Vitello
Vitello, Baseball Vols open Fall Ball on Campus
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 10, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during open...
Vols looking to finish strong at Missouri