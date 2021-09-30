SEC releases Basketball TV Schedule
Vols to appear on CBS and WVLT against South Carolina in February
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The SEC has released it’s basketball television schedule for the 2021/22 season. Rick Barnes and his Tennessee Volunteers will appear in a nationally televised game on CBS and WVLT on February 5th, when the Vols visit Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. here’s a look at the schedule:
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.