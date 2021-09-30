Second Amendment support cited as reason gun manufacturer moves to Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gun manufacturer and designer Smith & Wesson announced Tuesday they were going to move their headquarters from Massachusetts to Tennessee.

“They feel that we have been left with no alternative. He specifically cited legislation recently proposed in Massachusetts that, if enacted, would prohibit that company from manufacturing certain firearms in the state,” a company press release said.

Jesyca Snoderly at USA Super Pawn in Maryville says Smith & Wesson firearms are some of their most popular.

“We in small Blount County are excited to get another manufacturer and a gun manufacturer. We are love our Second Amendment rights,” said Snoderly.

The company said it’s moving because of some key factors including, support for the Second Amendment, business-friendly employees, cost of living and affordability, access to higher education institutions, availability of qualified labor and location for efficiency of distribution.

Jeff Muir with the Blount Partnership shared the company will add 750 jobs. Muir says they hope to break ground on the project in October.

“They’re going to have positions available from administrative assistants, all the way into management,” said Muir.

The company emphasized that the move will not begin until 2023.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.