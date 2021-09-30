Advertisement

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a burglary suspect.

According to an announcement from the office, the suspect stole two flat screen televisions from a home in the Boone Drive area of Seymour. The suspect was driving a silver truck, officials said.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Michael Phipps at 865-774-3935 or mphipps@seviercountytn.gov.

