Still warm heading into the weekend. A powerful front is next up!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Frequent cloud cover and humidity sticks with us through the weekend. Increasing chances for rain are here by the beginning of the work week. Heavy-at-times showers could impact your Monday commute.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight will be warmer and a bit less refreshing than previous nights as some cloud cover keeps our overnight lows around 60 degrees.

We clear out some tomorrow for another day of highs in the low to mid 80s. A small chance of an isolated shower exists mainly for our western counties.

The weekend will be warm with days in the low 80s and nights in the low to mid 60s. It will be cloudy at times with an increasing chance of rain as a front approaches.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain moves in late Sunday and early Monday. A few heavy downpours could impact your morning commute. Rainfall totals of generally half an inch to an inch are possible.

Temperatures drop to the mid 70s for next week but the humidity remains. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially in the afternoons.

Forecast from WVLT

