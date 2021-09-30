Advertisement

Tennessee to increase child care reimbursement rate for providers

The rate increase is aimed at reducing the cost families pay for childcare.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials plan to increase the reimbursement rate the state pays to child care providers for families that need help paying for childcare, a report from the Associated Press said.

State officials with the Department of Human Services said the assistance rates will increase by 10 percent for all categories listed in the Child Care Certificate Program starting Friday.

The rate increase is aimed at reducing the cost families pay for childcare and help childcare providers recover from the pandemic, the report said. Families must meet certain requirements to qualify for the program, however.

Friday will also see a 15 percent increase in bonuses given to care providers that care for children with disabilities or special needs, the report said.

