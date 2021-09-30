Two undefeated teams meet for Rivalry Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tonight’s Rivalry Thursday game is a battle for first place in region 2-4A. Both the Carter Hornets and Anderson County Mavericks are undefeated in region play heading into tonight’s game.

The challenge for the Mavericks will be the loss of the starting quarterback, Walker Martinez, who had surgery last week for a broken arm and is out for the season.

”We will have to figure out how to go on without a key member of our offense,” Anderson County head coach Davey Gillum said. “We give our starting quarterback all the reps, so losing Martinez puts us in a tough spot.”

As for Carter, the hornets are having a banner year at 4-2. If they are to win a region title, head coach Justin Pressley knows they need a win tonight.

”This is key for us,” Pressley said. “If we can beat AC we are in the driver’s seat, a loss and we are fighting with several other teams.”

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. right here and on MyVLT.

