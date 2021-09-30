Advertisement

University of Tennessee Police looking for man accused of stealing

According to the announcement, the man made $500 in purchases at Neyland Stadium and at businesses around Knoxville.
Theft suspect
Theft suspect(UTPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the University of Tennessee Police Department are looking for a man they said stole a credit card and cash from a family.

According to the announcement, the man made $500 in purchases at Neyland Stadium and at businesses around Knoxville.

Those with information are asked to contact 865-974-3114 or utpdinvestigations@utk.edu.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives are on the scene after a body found...
Police on scene of a body found in Knox County
Discovered body in North Knox reveals more questions than answers in Desheena Kyle's case
Discovered body in North Knox reveals more questions than answers in Desheena Kyle’s case
Knox County School Board files for masking exemptions
Search for Summer Wells
Investigation Discovery show to cover Summer Wells case, calls for tips
More than 700 students didn't comply with new KCS mask policy in first day back
Parents in Gibbs community decide how to move forward with new KCS policy

Latest News

$13,441.76 was raised for Partners In Progress.
Dolly Parton Dinner Theaters make donation to Partners in Progress
(Source: Pixabay)
Tennessee to increase child care reimbursement rate for providers
Gov. Lee to renew mask opt-out order, plans to fight challenges
Tennessee head basketball coach
Barnes ready for 7th season on Rocky Top