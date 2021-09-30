University of Tennessee Police looking for man accused of stealing
According to the announcement, the man made $500 in purchases at Neyland Stadium and at businesses around Knoxville.
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the University of Tennessee Police Department are looking for a man they said stole a credit card and cash from a family.
Those with information are asked to contact 865-974-3114 or utpdinvestigations@utk.edu.
