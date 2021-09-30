University of Tennessee Police looking for man accused of stealing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the University of Tennessee Police Department are looking for a man they said stole a credit card and cash from a family.

Recognize this person? The suspect stole a credit card and cash from a family at the 9/18 football game and made $500 in purchases inside Neyland Stadium and at businesses around Knoxville. If you can identify the suspect, please contact 865-974-3114 or utpdinvestigations@utk.edu pic.twitter.com/BSSJHeZyjw — UT Police (@UTPolice) September 30, 2021

According to the announcement, the man made $500 in purchases at Neyland Stadium and at businesses around Knoxville.

Those with information are asked to contact 865-974-3114 or utpdinvestigations@utk.edu.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.