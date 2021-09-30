Unmasked Knox County student describes isolation from masked students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alisha Sammons, 13, attends 8th grade at West Valley Middle School. She explained the process for students, like herself, who decline to wear a mask. According to Alisha, students are offered a mask two times before they are sent to a room with other unmasked students: West Valley Middle School’s library. The teen said the principal arrives to speak to the group of students. After the bell rings, the group of students say the Pledge of Allegiance and then begin on their work, according to Alisha.

She and others made posters to display in the windows, and she also participated in a protest with her mother and others outside Blue Grass Elementary School.

“I was born with freedom and I think I should have freedom of choice, if I want to wear a mask, if I don’t want to wear a mask,” explained Alisha. “And that’s why you sit there and sit there and think and it makes you feel very different from the other kids who are actually in school and dealing with it.”

Alisha’s mom, Kellye Sammons, has five children. She said she’s dropping her kids off at school each day just to turn around and pick them up shortly after.

“We want people to understand that these are our children. That, you know, a governor or a judge or whoever can make his opinions on what we can do with our kids. But these are still our kids,” said Sammons.

She said three of her kids have chosen not to wear a mask. The other two are worried about bullying and playing football after school.

“When they’re coming to me saying that our rights are being taken away and nobody’s going to listen to us that, as a mother, that’s heartbreaking,” explained Sammons.

Right now, Federal Judge Ronnie Greer’s ruling on a temporary mask mandate only allows students with Autism or a tracheotomy to opt out of wearing a mask. This family said they want medical conditions like depression and anxiety to be opt out options as well.

Those medical conditions, along with 58 others, are included in the Board of Education’s proposed medical exemption list.

“Going up to someone if they have a mask on, you can’t see if they’ve got a certain expression on their face, so you can’t tell what their going to say, so you don’t know if you should talk to them, if you shouldn’t talk to them. It’s just all anxiety really,” said Alisha Sammons.

Kellye Sammons said she planned another protest in front of Blue Grass Elementary School on Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

