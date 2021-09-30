Advertisement

Vitello, Baseball Vols open Fall Ball on Campus

Tennessee looking to build on College World Series appearance
Tony Vitello
Tony Vitello(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coming off one of the most electric Tennessee baseball seasons in recent memory, head coach Tony Vitello and his Vols are set to return to the diamond.

In anticipation of today’s first scrimmage of the fall season, coach Vitello met with us in the media. Several guys are gone, but coach-V is excited about the new pieces he’s added to his program, A program coming off a world series appearance and hopefully continuing to grow says the head coach.

One of the key position battles this off season will be at back-stop... catcher Connor Pavalony is gone. Coach Vitello says it’s open season with as many as six guys getting an audition including left fielder and team leader, Evan Russell.

