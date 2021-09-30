Vitello, Baseball Vols open Fall Ball on Campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coming off one of the most electric Tennessee baseball seasons in recent memory, head coach Tony Vitello and his Vols are set to return to the diamond.

In anticipation of today’s first scrimmage of the fall season, coach Vitello met with us in the media. Several guys are gone, but coach-V is excited about the new pieces he’s added to his program, A program coming off a world series appearance and hopefully continuing to grow says the head coach.

UT Head baseball coach @TonyVitello2 leads a program coming off a CWS appearance and he says hopefully continuing to grow @wvltrick pic.twitter.com/BYK1sSpBs8 — wvlt (@wvlt) September 30, 2021

One of the key position battles this off season will be at back-stop... catcher Connor Pavalony is gone. Coach Vitello says it’s open season with as many as six guys getting an audition including left fielder and team leader, Evan Russell.

Evan Russell doing his best Mike Piazza impression - catcher is one position up for grabs this year for the #Vols pic.twitter.com/GN8zleVah9 — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) September 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.