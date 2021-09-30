Vols looking to finish strong at Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel returns to a familiar setting this weekend when the Volunteers take on Missouri at 12 p.m. ET Saturday on SEC Network in Memorial Stadium. Heupel and his squad held their usual walk through on Thursday morning.

Coming off the loss at Florida and before heading to Missouri coach Heupel talked about the attitude he insists his players have @wvltrick pic.twitter.com/ejO0dD2mNb — wvlt (@wvlt) September 30, 2021

The first-year Vol coach spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Missouri, turning the Tigers into an offensive juggernaut. Mizzou led the SEC in total offense in both of his seasons, and he mentored future NFL signal caller Drew Lock.

Heupel has charted a path for the same offensive results in his first year in Knoxville as the Vols lead the nation in offensive plays per minute (3.01), while putting up 422.3 yards of total offense per game. UT struck for 423 yards in a tough loss at No. 11 Florida last Saturday.

Heupel said the Vols (2-2, 0-1 SEC) are eager to put that defeat behind them and are working on their daily habits in preparation to do so.”If you don’t hate to lose, you’re in the wrong game, the wrong environment, wrong building,” he said. “That’s important to me. It’s important that we take ownership of the things that we certainly can control, could have controlled last week. Everybody wants to (win), and is going to try during the course of the game, but your habits leading up to it – we’ve gotten be better but we’re not where we need to be. I think that ownership is really important.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.