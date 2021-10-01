Advertisement

Houston school employee shot by former student, police say

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter. The incident occurred at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, which serves grades 6-12.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say an employee at a Houston charter school was shot and wounded by a former student.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says a 25-year-old man surrendered after being surrounded by police at YES Prep Southwest Secondary on Friday.

Police say the man shot a door, then entered the school. They say he then shot a school employee in the back.

The police chief did not identify either person by name.

He said the school employee was taken to a hospital after getting care from police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Schools
Knox County Schools staff sent home after refusing masks, leaves 200 kids without teacher
Smith & Wesson coming to Maryville, TN.
Smith & Wesson to relocate headquarters to East Tennessee
Mamie Shafer
Man found dead, woman charged with homicide
Parents, students protest in front of Blue Grass Elementary
Unmasked Knox County student describes isolation from masked students
Desheena Kyle, 26
Missing Desheena Kyle found dead

Latest News

Ober Gatlinburg, TN
Ober Gatlinburg celebrates Oktoberfest
Mustaqeem Williams
Former Vol track star preparing for World Championship
Two charged in Hawkins Co.
Two suspects arrested for burnt body found in Hawkins Co.
In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, people pray at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims in...
4th year since Las Vegas massacre: ‘Be there for each other’