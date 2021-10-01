Bruce Street Brewfest this weekend

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville invites everyone downtown this weekend to sample some of the area’s custom brews.

Brewfest will be on Bruce Street in Sevierville from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday. There’s a variety of home and professional brews plus live music and delicious food.

Bruce Street will be closed for the festival. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

This is the fourth year of the event that locals have come to enjoy.

“Bruce Street Brewfest is one of the most fun activities that takes place in downtown Sevierville, this year will be the fourth annual brew street brew fest and we’re going to have dozens of brewers every everybody from homebrewers to professional brewers,” said Amanda Marr, with the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.

Event organizers remind you to bring your legal ID for entry. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. http://www.brucestreetbrewfest.com/

