Campbell County assistant principal suspended amid investigation

Jellico Elementary School
Jellico Elementary School(Campbell County Schools)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jason James, an assistant principal at Campbell County High School, has been suspended from his job pending an investigation, according to Jennifer Fields, Campbell County Director of Schools.

James is under investigation for a possible violation of the Code of Ethics policy while he was an assistant principal at Jellico Elementary School.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the report, Fields said.

The incident occurred prior to the 2021-2022 school year.

This is a developing story.

