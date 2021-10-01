DA: Repeat domestic abuser sentenced to twelve years in prison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors with the DA Charme Allen’s Domestic Violence Unit obtained a twelve-year sentence for a man who repeatably abused his girlfriend and would not let her leave their home, officials said.

41-year-old Nicklaus Edward Brush was convicted of aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault, third offense in Knox County Court.

Brush was arrested on January 25, 2019, after the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Officer Travis Webb responded to a business on Chapman Highway on a report of a domestic disturbance, officials said.

At the business, Deputy Webb spoke to the victim who said Brush had held her against her will the day before. She said that Brush had told her to go back to the bedroom after she had woken up then proceeded to kick and push her, causing her to bleed.

Brush reportedly put a blanket over the victim’s head and would not let her leave for four hours, as he carried a gun with him, investigators said.

The following day, Brush and the victim went to Little Caesars Pizza. When Brush was in the restaurant, the victim ran into H&R Block and called 911.

“Historically, we see more warrants for domestic-related crimes than any other offense,” said DA Charme Allen. “Unfortunately, we have seen that trend continue during the last year.”

Brush will serve his time without the possibility of parole, according to officials.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.