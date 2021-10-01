Advertisement

Dolly and Kenny? Morning anchors dress up to raise money for human trafficking victims

You have until October 29 to support the cause.
Casey Wheeless and Harry Sullivan are dressing up as Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers to raise money for Grow TN.(WVLT)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Healing and hope is the main focus of The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking (CCAHT.) The organization powers Grow TN and helps women and children who have experienced human trafficking.

To support their efforts WVLT Morning Anchors Casey Wheeless and Harry Sullivan are taking part in the “Unmasked” Halloween event, dressing up for a good cause. The event is on October 29, but you can help now by voting for the best costume. Every dollar equals one vote. Casey and Harry chose to dress up as Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. All proceeds go towards supporting the mission of Grow Free TN.

Last year, Grow TN served three times more kids than the year before, opened a transitional housing facility to provide long-term supportive care, and partnered with the Tennessee Department of Corrections to start providing services to women in prison.

Vote for Dolly and Kenny (we mean Casey and Harry) here!

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

