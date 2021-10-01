East Tennessee Children’s Hospital introduces Halloween fundraiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will host a new fundraiser for the month of October called, BOO! For Kids.
Yard signs will be sold to raise money for the hospital, a spokesperson announced.
You can participate by:
- Purchasing one or more BOO! For Kids yard signs during October
- Pick up sign(s) at an area partner
- Place sign(s) in the yard of friends and family to “boo” them
“If you get boo-ed, keep it going by purchasing a sign for someone else and spreading the joy,” the announcement said.
All proceeds will help Children’s Hospital purchase life-saving medical equipment for kids, a spokesperson said. When a sign is purchased, the hospital will surprise a patient with a fun Halloween treat.
Each sign is $25 or five for $100.
For more information, order your BOO! For Kids yard sign online now or to find an area partner, visit the official ETCH website.
