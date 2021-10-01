Advertisement

FBI, state join search for missing Florida college student

This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A...
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A crowd of more than 50 prayed on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 evening for the safe return of Miya Marcano. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says she disappeared Friday shortly after 27-year-old maintenance worker Armando Caballero was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key.(Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have joined a search that spans three counties for a missing college student who disappeared a week ago after a maintenance man entered her apartment.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says Armando Caballero is the “prime suspect” in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

Deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest before the maintenance worker apparently killed himself.

Mina says some 60 detectives are working exclusively on the case, and the search now extends over Orange, Seminole and Volusa counties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Schools
Knox County Schools staff sent home after refusing masks, leaves 200 kids without teacher
Smith & Wesson coming to Maryville, TN.
Smith & Wesson to relocate headquarters to East Tennessee
Mamie Shafer
Man found dead, woman charged with homicide
Parents, students protest in front of Blue Grass Elementary
Unmasked Knox County student describes isolation from masked students
Desheena Kyle, 26
Missing Desheena Kyle found dead

Latest News

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Federal funding allocated to support mental health of flood survivors
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
This undated photo provided by the League City (Texas) Police Department shows James Schulz Jr....
Texas man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbing
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms