Federal funding allocated to support mental health of flood survivors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will receive federal funding to support the mental health needs of the survivors of the deadly flash floods in August, a recent release announced.

Officials said more than $116,000 in funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Crisis Counseling Program will support services for survivor residents of Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys Counties.

The four counties were covered under a Major Disaster Declaration following devastating flash flooding during severe thunderstorms on August 21, 2021.

Humphreys County was the hardest hit during the storm. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed the 22 fatalities in his county during the floods.

“We know the mental health impacts of a disaster like this are often not fully realized for some time after the event. The pain of loss of life and damage to home and community is something that survivors will be grappling with for months and years to come,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “We’re so grateful to our funders at the federal level for recognizing the need and to our community partners at Centerstone for stepping up to support the resiliency of the survivors of this tragic event.”

A press release said the funding is designed to provide services for up to 60 days. The department is also applying to FEMA for an additional grant that would provide service for up to nine months.

