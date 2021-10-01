Advertisement

Former Vol track star preparing for World Championship

Vol Standout Mustaqueem Williams is training for World Athletics Championship, while also training youth athletes in Knoxville.
Mustaqeem Williams
Mustaqeem Williams(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mustaqeem Williams accomplished a lot during his tenure on the track team at University of Tennessee.

Williams has been recognized as a ten time All- American for the Vols and a three time SEC champion.

Graduating with the class of 2019, Williams is still running. He’s now preparing for a chance to run in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The track star says the World Athletics Championships is the next big thing under the Olympics, and he’s hoping to run for team USA.

“I’m on a seven month training program right now, so that I can build my muscle and get into condition to compete. To get to Worlds, during my regular season I have to run in the 100 (100 meter race) around 10.5 seconds and then 20.4 in the 200 (200 meter race),” says Williams.

Mustaqeem says he fell in love with the sport at an early age, and that’s why he’s hoping to inspire other young athletes to chase their dreams.

“It’s very important. I’ve been running since I was 10-years-old, and track and field has become a part of me,” shared Williams.

To help young athletes, and adults Mustaqeem is hosting training sessions to help build up their skills.

“Every sport needs speed, agility, and biomechanics,” shared Williams.

While being able to still do what he loves with running track and being able to help others reach their athletic potential, Williams says it brings him a range of emotions.

“I find joy I find peace, I find happiness in that,” says Williams.

The World Athletic Championships are set to take place in July 2022.

If you would like to learn more information about training with Mustaqeem, you can call him directly at 865-773-8664.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Schools
Knox County Schools staff sent home after refusing masks, leaves 200 kids without teacher
Smith & Wesson coming to Maryville, TN.
Smith & Wesson to relocate headquarters to East Tennessee
Mamie Shafer
Man found dead, woman charged with homicide
Parents, students protest in front of Blue Grass Elementary
Unmasked Knox County student describes isolation from masked students
Desheena Kyle, 26
Missing Desheena Kyle found dead

Latest News

Ober Gatlinburg, TN
Ober Gatlinburg celebrates Oktoberfest
Two charged in Hawkins Co.
Two suspects arrested in connection to burnt body found in Hawkins Co.
Tennessee felon challenges federal conviction in Supreme Court
Tennessee felon challenges federal conviction in Supreme Court
Jellico Elementary School
Campbell County assistant principal suspended amid investigation