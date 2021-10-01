Former Vol track star preparing for World Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mustaqeem Williams accomplished a lot during his tenure on the track team at University of Tennessee.

Williams has been recognized as a ten time All- American for the Vols and a three time SEC champion.

Graduating with the class of 2019, Williams is still running. He’s now preparing for a chance to run in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The track star says the World Athletics Championships is the next big thing under the Olympics, and he’s hoping to run for team USA.

“I’m on a seven month training program right now, so that I can build my muscle and get into condition to compete. To get to Worlds, during my regular season I have to run in the 100 (100 meter race) around 10.5 seconds and then 20.4 in the 200 (200 meter race),” says Williams.

Mustaqeem says he fell in love with the sport at an early age, and that’s why he’s hoping to inspire other young athletes to chase their dreams.

“It’s very important. I’ve been running since I was 10-years-old, and track and field has become a part of me,” shared Williams.

To help young athletes, and adults Mustaqeem is hosting training sessions to help build up their skills.

“Every sport needs speed, agility, and biomechanics,” shared Williams.

While being able to still do what he loves with running track and being able to help others reach their athletic potential, Williams says it brings him a range of emotions.

“I find joy I find peace, I find happiness in that,” says Williams.

The World Athletic Championships are set to take place in July 2022.

If you would like to learn more information about training with Mustaqeem, you can call him directly at 865-773-8664.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.