Knox County Schools families behind lawsuit agree to less restrictive mask guidelines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The group of families that initially sued Knox County Schools over its lack of mask guidelines, have responded to a motion from the Knox County Law Director’s office asking that the order be less restrictive.

The families’ initial lawsuit caused U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer to temporarily order masks in Knox County Schools amid the legal battle between the school system and a group of Knox County families. Judge Greer’s order said only those with autism or tracheotomies could be exempt from wearing masks in schools.

On Friday, the families that filed the suit responded to a motion from the Knox County Law Director’s office which asked a federal judge to consider more exemptions. The parents suggested that any individual who wishes to be exempt from masks in the school system should submit their request on a form completed by their treating physician.

In the response, the families said that the request must contain language from the person’s doctor confirming that they are receiving treatment for a condition that would make it impossible for them to wear a mask while in school.

“This prevents individuals from abusing medical exemptions through nontreating physicians who may be willing to certify a condition for exemption, without having a proper medical history. It also prevents non-medically licensed persons from providing excessive approvals without real documented medical need,” the response read.

In the response, the parents agreed to the following changes to the masking rule:

Students, employees, and visitors may remove masks or face coverings for eating and drinking;

Students, employees, and visitors may be exempted from this policy by submitting a medical exemption form from an individual’s treating physician to the school principal. This form must document a medical condition or disability or the substantial limitation in a major life activity, along with the reason the individual must refrain from wearing a mask. Students with health, behavioral, or other disability concerns, as noted in his or her IEP or 504 plan(s), will be afforded all protections and safeguards under federal and state law and will addressed on an individual basis by his or her IEP or 504 team upon submission of a medical exemption form from an individual’s treating physician documenting a medical condition or disability or substantial limitation, and the reason the individual must refrain from wearing a mask;

Students, employees, and visitors may remove masks or face coverings on a case-by-case basis for specific instructional needs and other activities (such as, when app 6-feet distancing can be maintained, outdoor recess and/or other appropriately distanced activities). This shall be determined by the principal in consultation with a teacher, and permission will not be unreasonably withheld, in which case the teacher will utilize appropriate social distancing measures.

The new filing also accused Tennessee state and county leaders and some Knox County parents of making it difficult to enforce a mask mandate. Specifically, the document pointed to Gov. Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt children out of mask mandates, comments made by Knox County representative Jason Zachary and some actions taken by the group Knox County Parents Against Mandates as challenges in enforcing masking.

Friday’s filing can be read in full below:

Resp Once by WVLT News on Scribd

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.