Knoxville hosting Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host an Out of the Darkness walk in Knoxville on Oct. 2.

The event will be held at The Cove at Concord Park. Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. and the walk will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers will be of top importance.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to be there for one another and take steps to safeguard our mental health and prevent suicide,” the website stated.

The community walks, which are held in hundreds of cities across the country, began in 2005.

“These events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause, and a platform to create a culture that’s smarter about mental health. Friends, family members, neighbors and coworkers walk side-by-side, supporting each other and in memory of those we’ve lost,” the website stated.

Anyone is welcome to help sponsor the event with opportunities starting at $250, according to the website.

As of Oct. 1, the Knoxville Walk had raised $23,698 of a $22,000 goal. There are currently 257 participants and 42 teams.

Unlike other illnesses, it is not easy to look at someone and know their connection to the foundation. Honor beads are said to represent one’s personal connection to suicide prevention.

If you or someone you love is looking for resources or more information about the event, please visit their official website.

