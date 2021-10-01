Legal expert weighs in on potential KCS mask mandate penalties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -It’s been nearly a week since a federal judge ruled that Knox County students have to wear a mask at school. While the Board of Education patiently waits for a response after filing an appeal for more exemptions, the district has abided by the judges ruling.

But what would happen if Knox County Schools decided to defy the judge’s decision and not require students to wear a mask?

Akram Faizer is a law professor at LMU and said the board could face penalties if they decide to go against a federal judge.

He explained that if they were to defy the order from the judge, the board could face a charge of contempt. If this were to continue, Faizer said that the judge could take away all federal funding, which would include $114 million in ESSER funds.

Although this is a possibility, Faizer said, “I think everybody is acting in good faith here they’re extremely capable attorney’s representing the governor the board of education and the county. None of them will support and contemplate denying the judge’s order”.

To this point, no board members have given any indication that they plan to defy a federal judge’s order. In fact, to not be charged with contempt or overstep any boundaries they are largely refraining from talking about the ongoing case at all.

The Board of Education will meet again on Oct. 6 at 5:00 PM at the City-County Building.

