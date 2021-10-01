Advertisement

Morgan Wallen banned from 2021 Country Music Awards

Country star Morgan Wallen will not be attending this year’s Country Music Awards.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country star and former Gibbs High School student Morgan Wallen will not be attending this year’s Country Music Awards, Billboard reported Thursday. The decision was made after a video surfaced in February showing him using a racial slur.

Wallen responded to the video, releasing his own apology on Instagram where he told his fans not to defend the things he said. He also accepted punishments for what he said, which included his songs being removed from radio stations and streaming services.

“Our actions matter. Our words matter. And I want to encourage anyone that is watching to please learn from my mistake. There’s no reason to downplay what I did,” he said.

Wallen is a current nominee for “Album of the Year” with his album titled Dangerous: The Double Album. If he wins, he will not be at the show to accept his award.

This is not the first time Wallen has missed out on an opportunity. Wallen was previously stopped from performing on Saturday Night Live in October of 2020 for partying without a mask.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Schools
Knox County Schools staff sent home after refusing masks, leaves 200 kids without teacher
Smith & Wesson coming to Maryville, TN.
Smith & Wesson to relocate headquarters to East Tennessee
Mamie Shafer
Man found dead, woman charged with homicide
Parents, students protest in front of Blue Grass Elementary
Unmasked Knox County student describes isolation from masked students
Desheena Kyle, 26
Missing DeSheena Kyle found dead

Latest News

Before a new First Alert brings lots of clouds and several rounds of rain
Nice enough Saturday but a First Alert brings fresh storms
Knox County Schools students wear masks in the classroom
Suing Knox County families call out isolation room pizza parties, Tennessee leaders on masking
Pavilion of Pickleball and Core insurance Advisors are teaming up to host their first senior...
New pickleball senior tournament serves up fun, charity for Knox groups
River and Rail Theater Company premieres Pass Over.
“Pass Over” debuts in downtown Knoxville