Muggy for now ahead of better rain chances

Clouds are in and out at times, but the humidity sticks with us through the weekend. This creates isolated rain for now, but the coverage will increase Sunday with a WVLT First Alert for Monday. Downpours can lead to a mess for a commuters on Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is another stuffier one, with lingering clouds. A stray shower is possible this morning, and isolated fog is developing. We’re starting the day around 60 degrees.

Clouds are breaking up and clearing out as the day goes on, giving us more afternoon sunshine. We’re still above average, with a high of 83 degrees. A stray light shower starts the day, then an isolated pocket of rain or a storm can pop-up in the higher elevation today, but only at a 10% coverage of our area.

Tonight stays partly cloudy overall, with patchy fog again. We’ll start Saturday around 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is partly cloudy at times, with a couple of showers and storms popping up in the mountains to the Plateau. A stray pocket of rain can develop in the Valley, with the muggy conditions. We’re topping out around 84 degrees, but the Vols are on the road. Unfortunately, Columbia, Missouri comes with a 60% coverage in rain and storms throughout the day. Your I’m All Vol forecast is a heads up that there could be lightning delays for that Noon game.

Rain picks Sunday afternoon to evening. The bulk of the rain, is Monday with a WVLT First Alert for commuters. A few heavy downpours could impact your morning commute, and some storms in the afternoon. Rainfall totals of generally half an inch to an inch are possible.

Temperatures drop to the mid 70s for next week but the humidity remains. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially in the afternoons most of the week.

