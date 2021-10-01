Advertisement

New Pickleball senior tournament serves up fun, charity for Knox groups

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pavilion of Pickleball and Core insurance Advisors are teaming up to host their first senior Pickleball tournament in West Knoxville Oct. 1 -2.

The tournament is designed for players of all skill levels who are 50 years of age or older. Beginner lessons for new players are set for Friday evening. There will be two days of matches organized by age.

Pickleball is a game played with techniques pulled from tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

Retired University of Tennessee professor, Lee Martin, told WVLT News he opened Pavilion of Pickleball to get the young and older more active and healthy. So far, more than 500 East Tennesseans have signed up in less than a year and have recently won national champion titles. POP is Knoxville’s first and only indoor, 24-hour facility, but the city offers at least 10 free outdoor courts.

Proceeds from this weekend’s tournament will go toward Wreaths Across America, Knox Paws and Mobile Meals.

For times, dates and location click here.

