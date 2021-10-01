Nice enough Saturday but a First Alert brings fresh storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Both cloud cover and humidity increase through the weekend as rain chances climb slowly ahead of Monday’s cold front. A WVLT First Alert comes into effect on Monday as a few heavy downpours could impact your morning commute.

WHAT TO EXPECT

More clouds and lingering humidity means that tonight is definitely not an open-window kind of night. Lows in the lower 60s are expected. A few showers, mainly in the mountains, are possible into the evening Friday.

Saturday is still warm in the mid 80s, though cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day. There is a chance for an isolated shower or two, especially in the elevations. Lows in the mid 60s will feel a bit sticky as humidity starts to increase ahead of the front.

There’s very little rain coverage at home but for the ‘away game,’ not so much: In your ‘I’m All Vol’ forecast for Columbia, Missouri, rain is fairly likely. Temps are mild enough but there could be weather delays.

Vols at Missouri (WVLT)

Temperatures begin to drop some on Sunday, though rain chances will increase as a period of off and on soggy weather begins. Scattered showers could be moving in by late afternoon/early evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

A WVLT First Alert has been added for your Monday morning commute as a few heavy downpours are possible. Rainfall totals should be generally around a half an inch.

We’ll keep the lower daytime highs after the front passes, but the humidity will remain. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible each day as we move through the week.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

