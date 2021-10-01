Advertisement

Notable matchups for Week-7 of Varsity All Access

Region battles heat up as regular season starts to wind down
Karns Football
Karns Football(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have reached Week-7 of the 2021 High School football season. It kicked off Thursday night with a Class-4A, Region-2 match up between Carter and Anderson County. The Green Hornets proved to be no match as the Mavericks routed the Hornets 48-14. As for Friday night action, here are some games of interest in our Varsity All Access schedule:

Lenoir City (1-4) at Karns (4-2)

It’s been a turn around season for Brad Taylor’s team. The Beavers are 4-2 through six games and are getting it done by grinding out the yardage on the ground. Doing the bulk of that running is standout running back Desean Bishop. The Junior, who’s been offered a scholarship by Josh Heupel at Tennessee, as run for over 350 yards the last two weeks and leads the nation in rushing with 1819 yards so far. Look for the Beavers to continue that trent against the Panthers Friday night.

South-Doyle (4-2) at Fulton (4-2)

A pair of 4-2 teams and new region foes hook up just off Broadway on Friday night. Clark Duncan’s South-Doyle Cherokees, who’ve dropped two straight after starting 4-0, travel to Fulton to take on the soaring Falcons. Rob Black’s team is coming off wins over Gibbs and Bearden while the Kees are trying to overcome consecutive home losses to Anderson County and Farragut. The common denominator is Anderson Co., which both teams are trying to keep pace with in the Class-4A, Region-2 race.

Greeneville (6-0) at Seymour (5-1)

The undefeated and number one team in the state in Class-4A, the Greeneville Green Devils travel to Sevier County to take on Scott Branton’s Seymour Eagles. The Seymour community has had plenty to cheer for with the Eagles sporting a 5-1 record. That one blemish coming earlier in the season at Volunteer High School. The Eagles will try and use that home field to their advantage as they try and hand the talented Green devils their first loss of the season.

Powell (5-1) at Oak Ridge (2-3)

Another interesting game sees 5-1 Powell traveling to Oak Ridge, where the Wildcats are trying to turn their season around. Losses to South-Doyle, Bearden and Farragut have Joe Gaddis and company sitting at 2-3, but like Powell, the Wildcats are 2-0 in Class-5A, Region-3 play. The winner can certainly take a step ahead in the region standings and the drive towards postseason play.

Be sure to see how it all unfolds with your scores and highlights Friday night at 11pm inside the Varsity All Access report on WVLT.

