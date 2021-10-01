Ober Gatlinburg celebrates Oktoberfest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sights, sounds and flavors of Germany can be found on top of the mountain in Gatlinburg. Ober Gatlinburg has kicked off Oktoberfest for the month of October.

There’s live music both inside and out. Plus plenty of time to spend in the beer garden and try dozens of beers and some authentic German beer.

That was a challenge, the owner says he had to go through obstacles because of COVID-19.

They’ve got a little something for the whole family.

“Obviously we’ve got Oktoberfest, but we’re open year round and so we have all our rides and outdoor festivities open too. So we’ve got a little something for everybody in the family,” said Kent Anders with Ober Gatlinburg. “Our operating hours right now are from 10am to 6pm. We’re open a little bit longer on weekends. So the beer gardens open till six, we got live entertainment shows at one three and five in the restaurant and they alternate outside to fit in that void in between, so got something going on everywhere.”

Oktoberfest runs all month long you can get a beer card to show you’ve tried all the beers on the menu.

