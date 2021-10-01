Advertisement

Ohio State tallies over 2,800 instances of abuse by team doctor

The university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct...
The university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct by the late team doctor Richard Strauss.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State’s latest campus crime data shows the university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct by the late team doctor Richard Strauss.

With new data released Friday, the school says over 170 total instances of rape and over 2,600 instances of fondling attributed to Strauss came to light between 2018 and 2020, mostly from an investigation and related lawsuits against OSU.

Hundreds of men allege Strauss abused them. The university has reached settlements with over 230 survivors.

A judge recently dismissed some of the biggest unsettled lawsuits. Those plaintiffs plan appeals. And still more cases are pending.

