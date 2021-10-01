Advertisement

"Pass Over" debuts in downtown Knoxville

River & Rail Theatre Company performs Antoinette Nwandu's play, Pass Over.
River and Rail Theater Company premieres Pass Over.
River and Rail Theater Company premieres Pass Over.(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - River and Rail Theater in downtown Knoxville recently performed Pass Over, a Broadway play written by Antoinette Nwandu.

Kenneth Herring with River and Rail Theater says the play is the story of two men dreaming of something better.

“It’s a powerful play about racism in America and police brutality. Collectively, we sometimes struggle to reach each other as Americans and when you have that disconnect, you lack empathy and compassion, and when you lack compassion understanding and appreciation become impossible,” said Herring.

He promises laughter, tears and a meaningful conversation after the show.

“Theater has always been about opposing forces on stage, about conflict. And I think as we’ve seen more conflict in society in the last 10-15 years you’ve seen more artists focus on that conflict,” said Herring.

You can purchase a ticket for $3 or more. Herring says the theater has a “Pay What You Can” program.

