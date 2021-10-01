Advertisement

Police searching for visually impaired man

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Billy Joe Gray was reported missing on Thursday.
Police are looking for Billy Joe Gray.
Police are looking for Billy Joe Gray.(BCSO)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:35 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who is legally blind.

A family member reported 59-year-old Billy Joe Gray missing Thursday night but he hasn’t been seen since 10 pm on Wednesday. Gray also suffers from several medical conditions. He lives on Vinegar Valley Road in Friendsville.

Sheriff’s deputies and K-9 teams have been searching the wooded area around his home since Thursday night.

The Sheriff’s Office believes Mr. Gray could be in danger because of his medical issues. If you know anything call Blount County Communications at (865) 983-3620. You may also call Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations during normal business hours at (865) 273-5001 or leave a message on the 24-hour crime hotline at (865) 273-5200, or leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link at BSCO’s website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Schools
Knox County Schools staff sent home after refusing masks, leaves 200 kids without teacher
Smith & Wesson coming to Maryville, TN.
Smith & Wesson to relocate headquarters to East Tennessee
Parents, students protest in front of Blue Grass Elementary
Unmasked Knox County student describes isolation from masked students
Mamie Shafer
Man found dead, woman charged with homicide
Desheena Kyle, 26
Missing Desheena Kyle found dead

Latest News

LMU law professor says federal funds could be taken away
Legal expert weighs in on potential KCS mask mandate penalties
Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development says Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc....
Smith & Wesson Maryville relocation raises concerns
What a shot of the orange sunrise from Scott on Thursday morning.
Still warm heading into the weekend. A powerful front is next up!
Report shows Tennessee infant care costs more than college tuition
Report shows Tennessee infant care costs more than college tuition