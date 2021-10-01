Police searching for visually impaired man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who is legally blind.

A family member reported 59-year-old Billy Joe Gray missing Thursday night but he hasn’t been seen since 10 pm on Wednesday. Gray also suffers from several medical conditions. He lives on Vinegar Valley Road in Friendsville.

Sheriff’s deputies and K-9 teams have been searching the wooded area around his home since Thursday night.

The Sheriff’s Office believes Mr. Gray could be in danger because of his medical issues. If you know anything call Blount County Communications at (865) 983-3620. You may also call Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations during normal business hours at (865) 273-5001 or leave a message on the 24-hour crime hotline at (865) 273-5200, or leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link at BSCO’s website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.