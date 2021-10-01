Advertisement

Report shows Tennessee infant care costs more than college tuition

In 2019, Child Care Aware reported the average public four-year university tuition cost $9,950.
In 2019, Child Care Aware reported the average public four-year university tuition to cost...
In 2019, Child Care Aware reported the average public four-year university tuition to cost $9,950.(KYOU)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to statistics from Child Care Aware, infant care in 32 states, including Tennessee, costs more than in-state college tuition.

Tennessee’s average cost for infant care was $10,780, according to Child Care Aware.

“It is often higher than the cost of housing, college tuition, transportation or food. Families all across the country know that it can be hard to find quality child care that is affordable,” the organization’s website stated.

Family child care of an infant is expected to consume 32 percent of a single parent’s income and nine percent of married parents’ income, according to the report.

In 2019, Child Care Aware reported the average public four-year university tuition cost $9,950.

The average nationwide cost for child care was totaled at $10,147 per year, according to Child Care Aware and CBS.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desheena Kyle, 26
Missing Desheena Kyle found dead
Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives are on the scene after a body found...
Police on scene of a body found in Knox County
Discovered body in North Knox reveals more questions than answers in Desheena Kyle's case
Discovered body in North Knox reveals more questions than answers in Desheena Kyle’s case
Knox County Schools
Knox County Schools staff sent home after refusing masks, leaves 200 kids without teacher
Smith & Wesson coming to Maryville, TN.
Smith & Wesson to relocate headquarters to East Tennessee

Latest News

Report shows Tennessee infant care costs more than college tuition
Report shows Tennessee infant care costs more than college tuition
Finney's kids color while staying home from school
Knox County student plans to drop out, get GED if mask order isn’t changed
Holding a Smith & Wesson gun.
Second Amendment support cited as reason gun manufacturer moves to Maryville
What a shot of the orange sunrise from Scott on Thursday morning.
Still warm heading into the weekend. A powerful front is next up!