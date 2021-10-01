Report shows Tennessee infant care costs more than college tuition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to statistics from Child Care Aware, infant care in 32 states, including Tennessee, costs more than in-state college tuition.

Tennessee’s average cost for infant care was $10,780, according to Child Care Aware.

“It is often higher than the cost of housing, college tuition, transportation or food. Families all across the country know that it can be hard to find quality child care that is affordable,” the organization’s website stated.

Family child care of an infant is expected to consume 32 percent of a single parent’s income and nine percent of married parents’ income, according to the report.

In 2019, Child Care Aware reported the average public four-year university tuition cost $9,950.

The average nationwide cost for child care was totaled at $10,147 per year, according to Child Care Aware and CBS.

