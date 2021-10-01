Smith & Wesson Maryville relocation raises concerns

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Thursday along with Smith & Wesson officials that the company plans to relocate its headquarters and major operations from Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee.

Smith & Wesson officials said they plan to move the arms manufacturer’s distribution, assembly and plastic injection molding operations to Tennessee.

The company said it’s moving because of some key factors including, support for the Second Amendment, business-friendly employees, cost of living and affordability, access to higher education institutions, availability of qualified labor and location for efficiency of distribution.

With this addition to Blount County, some along the new Proffitt Springs Road location are fearing the change may negatively impact their day-to-day.

Michal Moody has lived near the soon-to-be construction site for 36 years and said she isn’t looking forward to more traffic in an area that she claims has steadily seen more cars drive by over the years.

Jeff Muir with the Blount Partnership admits the development will bring more traffic to the area, but hopes that it’s only during working hours and not a major issue for those that live nearby. While this hopes to ease concerns, Moody raised another question saying “where are we going to put them?” in reference to the more than 750 jobs and employees the new headquarters will create.

It’s no secret that there’s a nationwide shortage in available homes and apartments, and Muir said in Blount County it’s attributed to a supply chain shortage in materials.

Another concern for residential development in Blount County is the space.

“A third of the county is taken up by the national park so that’s just land that we’ll never touch,” Muir added.

He went on to say that money for land isn’t the issue, but instead, it’s actually buying the land. Muir explains that in many cases, the land is owned by families that are hesitant to give it up for any sum of money.

Developers say they hope to begin construction by the end of 2021, and hope to have the project complete by Summer 2023.

