Smoky Mountain Homecoming to be this weekend

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – The annual Robert Tino Homecoming is this weekend in Sevierville and features dozens of vendors and food.

For more than 20 years the fall tradition has entertained people of all ages. Tino will be available at the festival to talk to those who enjoy his art.

Tino will be displaying many of his paintings, including his new fall release called “Living Colors.”

The festival is Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live bluegrass music and pumpkin painting will happen as well. Sunday there’s a church service at 9:15 a.m.

Old Douglas Dam Road will be closed during the weekend.

A fall Smoky Mountain tradition continues (Robert Tino)

For more information, visit the official website.

