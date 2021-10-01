Advertisement

Suing Knox County families call out isolation room pizza parties, Tennessee leaders on masking

In the filing, the plaintiffs mention the Knox County Parents Against Mandates Facebook group, Gov. Bill Lee and Rep. Jason Zachary.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New court documents in the ongoing mask mandate lawsuit between a group of Knox County families and Knox County Schools said some pushback is causing problems enforcing a mask mandate. The filing specifically calls out a Facebook group that has taken to ordering pizzas to isolation rooms where unmasked students do online work.

The filing called out Knox County Parents Against Mandates, a Facebook group aimed at challenging the order. The documents allege group members have been donating pizza for unmasked students in isolation rooms to motivate more students to come to school unmasked and get pizza.

Knox County Parents Against Mandates Post
Knox County Parents Against Mandates Post(Gilbert Law)

The filing also called out two Tennessee lawmakers: Gov. Bill Lee and Rep. Jason Zachary.

“Unfortunately, factional winds are blowing differently now, more strongly than ever before,” the documents said. “This is fueled by the Governor’s executive order just extended beyond October 5, along with public statements of the Governor and a Knox County state representative.”

Gov. Lee extended the order, which was set to expire on Oct. 5, Thursday. Under the order, parents can opt their children out of school mask mandates. The federal order in Knox County supersedes the opt-out option, however.

Gov. Lee’s opinion that “parents know their children best” is “passionately misleading,” the documents said.

“First, Governor Lee continues his mantra that ‘parents know their children best,” the filing said. “This is a passionately misleading (and potentially deadly) public relations campaign. COVID-19 is transmitted by others. Parents cannot entrust their own child’s safety to the judgments of other parents who, clearly, do not know the other children with disabilities. Governor Lee must surely know this.”

The filing also mentioned Knox County Rep. Jason Zachary. Rep. Zachary posted a video on Twitter shortly after the original masking order was issued calling on parents to send their children to school without masks.

“Second, Knox County’s state representative, Jason Zachary, has used social media to urge Knox County parents to violate this Court’s preliminary injunction, apparently not realizing a court’s inherent contempt powers,” the filing said.

Ultimately, the families and their lawyers claim that these pushbacks against masking in Knox County are reasoning for tighter restrictions around those with medical exemptions for masking.

In the same filing, they ask that those seeking a medical exemption from masking get written approval from a practicing doctor.

