TBI searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Chattanooga man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Chattanooga Police Department are searching for James Michael Farris who is on their Most Wanted list.

Farris is wanted for several charges including criminal homicide and reckless endangerment.

#TNMostWanted: We need your help to find James Michael Farris, wanted by TBI and @ChattanoogaPD on several charges, including Criminal Homicide and Reckless Endangerment. He should be considered armed and dangerous.



Spot him? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-698-2525. pic.twitter.com/5tJj8SQFFh — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 1, 2021

A reward up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to an arrest, according to TBI officials.

Farris is considered to be armed and dangerous, investigators said.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

