TBI searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Chattanooga man

James Farris is wanted for several charges including criminal homicide and reckless endangerment.
James Farris
James Farris(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Chattanooga Police Department are searching for James Michael Farris who is on their Most Wanted list.

Farris is wanted for several charges including criminal homicide and reckless endangerment.

A reward up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to an arrest, according to TBI officials.

Farris is considered to be armed and dangerous, investigators said.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

