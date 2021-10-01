Tennessee doctors say COVID cases are leveling off, with more vaccines on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -As the first of October hits the calendar in 2021, active COVID cases in Tennessee are down 12% in the previous week.

This new information points to what doctors across the state are seeing first hand, which is that things are getting better.

William Schaffner at Vanderbilt University Medical Center said, “I have my fingers crossed because it seems cases are leveling off and even going down some.” He adds that COVID is still among us, and urges people to get vaccinated.

Over the past year, a few things have been unpredictable according to Schaffner. How contagious the delta variant has been, and the hesitancy to get vaccinated have been two things that surprised this Tennessee doctor.

“I did not anticipate frankly that there would be so much frankly outright skepticism, hesitancy, and if I may say so really grumpy stubbornness against this vaccine”, said Schaffner as the statewide vaccination rate is at 45%.

At East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Dr. Joe Childs said there are no critically ill COVID patients in the facility. Great news for the hospital’s medical director as they saw a surge over the summer months with an uptick in patients.

Childs reiterates Schaffner’s view of an unpredictable delta variant, but adds that right now, “it feels like there’s a bit of fresh air around the hospital.”

Looking ahead, Schaffner hopes that vaccines are available for the five to 11 year old age group in a matter of six to eight weeks. He said some of his colleagues at VUMC are assisting in the clinical trials and research.

