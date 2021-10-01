Turkey Creek to host walk-in job fair in October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Turkey Creek, a popular East Tennessee shopping destination, will host Walk-in Wednesday job fairs on Oct. 6 and Oct. 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to a spokesperson, more than two dozen stores are hiring and encouraging job hunters to stop by during the designated times to apply and interview for hundreds of open positions.

“Stores participating in the Turkey Creek job fair include: Altar’d State, Alumni Hall, American Eagle, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Buff City Soap, Claire’s, Cook-out, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, European Wax Center, Fabrik, Gavino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, Hallmark, J.Jill, LensCrafters, Loft, Longhorn Steakhouse, Marshall’s, Maurices, Michaels, Natural Alternatives, Off Broadway Shoes, Panera, Party City, Pei Wei, Torrid, Total Wine, ULTA Beauty, White House Black Market and World Market,” a spokesperson said.

Director of Marketing, Kiley Parker says the increase in job openings shows the strength of the recovery in Turkey Creek as more people head out to shop and dine in West Knoxville.

“Our retailers are getting busier, so they need more workers. We’re hoping to get these positions filled so we can serve the community as a shopping destination even better, especially as we near the holidays!” Parker said.

Applicants are recommended to bring resumes and stop by each individual store that they are interested in working at.

For more information, visit the official Turkey Creek website.

