Vigil scheduled to honor Desheena Kyle

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 in Victor Ashe Park at 6:30 p.m.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A vigil has been scheduled to honor 26-year-old Desheena Kyle, who was found dead Thursday.

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department found a Desheena Kyle’s body at a residence in the 6900 block of Sam Tillery Road.

More than three months after her disappearance, the Knoxville Police Department declared the Desheena Kyle case a possible homicide and named her boyfriend a person of interest before finding her body.

Kyle’s cause of death was ruled as a homicide, officials said.

Charges have not been filed yet and the incident is still under investigation.

The family has set up a GoFundMe, aiming to raise money for funeral expenses.

