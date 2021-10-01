Vigil scheduled to honor Desheena Kyle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A vigil has been scheduled to honor 26-year-old Desheena Kyle, who was found dead Thursday.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 in Victor Ashe Park at 6:30 p.m.

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department found a Desheena Kyle’s body at a residence in the 6900 block of Sam Tillery Road.

More than three months after her disappearance, the Knoxville Police Department declared the Desheena Kyle case a possible homicide and named her boyfriend a person of interest before finding her body.

Kyle’s cause of death was ruled as a homicide, officials said.

Charges have not been filed yet and the incident is still under investigation.

The family has set up a GoFundMe, aiming to raise money for funeral expenses.

