Advertisement

What you need to know about Greek Fest

The 42nd Annual Greek Fest has officially begun in Knoxville. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 42nd Annual Greek Fest has officially begun in Knoxville. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Greek Fest 2021 will be held from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3. You will be able to join in on the festivities from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The fest will be located at 4070 Kingston Pike at St. George Greek Orthodox Church.

The festival will feature traditional Greek food like roast lamb, gyros and baklava. Those who are old enough can also try a selection of imported Greek wines and draft beer.

There will also be an assortment of vendors at Greek Fest. Those interested will be able to shop for Greek items like clothing, ceramics, jewelry and more. Festival organizers have also organized live Greek music, dancing and church tours for festival-goers.

No onsite parking is available. Those who drive can park at several locations and take a shuttle to the festival for free. The shuttles will run from these locations:

Friday:

  • The Shoppes at Western Plaza
  • Laurel Church of Christ
  • Second Presbyterian Church
  • West High School (after 5 p.m.)
  • First United Methodist Church

Saturday and Sunday:

  • The Shoppes at Western Plaza
  • Laurel Church of Christ
  • Second Presbyterian Church (after 12 p.m.)
  • West High School
  • First United Methodist Church (after 12 p.m.)

Tickets cost $2.00 for adults and weekend passes are $3.00. Kids get in free.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Schools
Knox County Schools staff sent home after refusing masks, leaves 200 kids without teacher
Smith & Wesson coming to Maryville, TN.
Smith & Wesson to relocate headquarters to East Tennessee
Mamie Shafer
Man found dead, woman charged with homicide
Parents, students protest in front of Blue Grass Elementary
Unmasked Knox County student describes isolation from masked students
Desheena Kyle, 26
Missing Desheena Kyle found dead

Latest News

River and Rail Theater Company premieres Pass Over.
“Pass Over” debuts in downtown Knoxville
Screen capture of online petition to postpone Knox county in person school option
Knox County Schools families behind lawsuit agree to less restrictive mask guidelines
All proceeds will help Children’s Hospital purchase life-saving medical equipment for kids.
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital introduces Halloween fundraiser
James Farris
TBI searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Chattanooga man
Pavilion of Pickleball and Core insurance Advisors are teaming up to host their first senior...
New Pickleball senior tournament serves up fun, charity for Knox groups