What you need to know about Greek Fest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 42nd Annual Greek Fest has officially begun in Knoxville. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Greek Fest 2021 will be held from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3. You will be able to join in on the festivities from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The fest will be located at 4070 Kingston Pike at St. George Greek Orthodox Church.

The festival will feature traditional Greek food like roast lamb, gyros and baklava. Those who are old enough can also try a selection of imported Greek wines and draft beer.

There will also be an assortment of vendors at Greek Fest. Those interested will be able to shop for Greek items like clothing, ceramics, jewelry and more. Festival organizers have also organized live Greek music, dancing and church tours for festival-goers.

No onsite parking is available. Those who drive can park at several locations and take a shuttle to the festival for free. The shuttles will run from these locations:

Friday:

The Shoppes at Western Plaza

Laurel Church of Christ

Second Presbyterian Church

West High School (after 5 p.m.)

First United Methodist Church

Saturday and Sunday:

The Shoppes at Western Plaza

Laurel Church of Christ

Second Presbyterian Church (after 12 p.m.)

West High School

First United Methodist Church (after 12 p.m.)

Tickets cost $2.00 for adults and weekend passes are $3.00. Kids get in free.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.