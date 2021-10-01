Advertisement

Woman stumbles upon 4.38-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay,...
During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay, Calif., found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond.(Arkansas State Parks)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A woman from California picked up a shiny gem during a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas.

What Noreen Wredberg didn’t realize at the time, is that she had found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond – the largest diamond discovered at the Murfreesboro park this year, according to KAIT.

“I didn’t know it was a diamond then, but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up,” she said.

Wredberg’s husband took the stone to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center for identification. Park staff told him he was in possession of a very large yellow diamond.

“When I first saw this diamond under the microscope, I thought, ‘Wow, what a beautiful shape and color,’” said Park Superintendent Caleb Howell. “Mrs. Wredberg’s diamond weighs more than four carats and is about the size of a jellybean, with a pear shape and a lemonade yellow color.”

Park Interpreter Waymon Cox said the Wredbergs picked the perfect day to hunt diamonds, explaining that many visitors surface search for diamonds after it rains.

“The soil had dried a little, and the sun was out when Mrs. Wredberg visited two days later. She was in just the right place to see her diamond sparkle in the morning sunlight,” Cox said.

Keeping with park tradition, Wredberg named her special gem “Lucy’s Diamond” in honor of her husband’s kitten.

“The name is sentimental to us,” she said. “Lucy is mostly gray but has slight tints of yellow in her fur, similar to the light yellow of my diamond.”

During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay,...
During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay, Calif., found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond.(Arkansas State Parks)

Copyright 2021 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Schools
Knox County Schools staff sent home after refusing masks, leaves 200 kids without teacher
Smith & Wesson coming to Maryville, TN.
Smith & Wesson to relocate headquarters to East Tennessee
Mamie Shafer
Man found dead, woman charged with homicide
Parents, students protest in front of Blue Grass Elementary
Unmasked Knox County student describes isolation from masked students
Desheena Kyle, 26
Missing Desheena Kyle found dead

Latest News

An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken...
State trooper suffers critical gunshot wound on Chicago expressway
River and Rail Theater Company premieres Pass Over.
“Pass Over” debuts in downtown Knoxville
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a...
US COVID cases falling, but hospitals brace for next wave
President Joe Biden is heading to Capitol Hill on Friday as Democrats are determined to rescue...
Biden at Capitol as Democrats scale back $3.5T plan
Screen capture of online petition to postpone Knox county in person school option
Knox County Schools families behind lawsuit agree to less restrictive mask guidelines